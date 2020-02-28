Arkansas Drops Offensive Battle At No. 10 Mississippi State, 92-83

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Arkansas (21-7, 9-6) lost its second straight game on Thursday night, falling in a shootout to No. 10 Mississippi State (24-5, 12-3), 92-83. It is the first time all season Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad has lost back-to-back games.

Senior guard Alexis Tolefree put on another dazzling display in the loss, going for 30 points. Tolefree did it all for the Hogs, going 10 of 18 from the field, four of 10 from distance and a perfect six of six from the foul line. She also once again led Arkansas on the glass, going for eight rebounds. Amber Ramirez and A’Tyanna Gaulden joined Tolefree in double figures, going for 18 and 11, respectively.

TURNING POINT

Arkansas held a narrow 26-24 advantage after a wildly paced first quarter. Both teams matched each other blow for blow in period one, as a Tolefree lay in was all that separated the Hogs and Bulldogs. However, things changed in the second quarter, and Mississippi State was able to create some separation.

The Bulldogs came out on a 20-7 run to start the second quarter, turning a two-point hole into an 11-point lead. Arkansas would cut it down to eight entering the halftime intermission, but the Bulldogs would extend the lead even further in the third quarter, building their advantage to as many as 21 midway through the frame. The Razorbacks would trim the lead back down to nine in the final moments, but that’s as close as they would get.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Tolefree’s special senior season continues, as she dropped her third-career 30+ point game against Mississippi State. All three have come during SEC play of her final year.

She also matched her career-high on the glass, pulling down eight rebounds.

Ramirez continues to light it up from downtown, as she hit six more threes against the Bulldogs. It was her fourth game this season with six or more triples.

Gaulden reached double-figures for the third time in her last four games.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks finish out the regular season at home, as the Hogs will host LSU on Senior Day at Bud Walton Arena. That game is set to tip at 1 p.m. CT, and will be a part of the SEC’s Whiparound Coverage.

