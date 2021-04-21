Arkansas DT Enoch Jackson Entering Transfer Portal

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Enoch Jackson 1_1538948894922.jpg.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s another day and so a new football player is entering the transfer portal with the latest being redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Enoch Jackson Jr.

Jackson was one of three Mansfield (Texas) Legacy players who signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2019. He redshirted in 2019 and then didn’t compile any stats in 2020. He was a member of the Red team this past Saturday and had a good spring game. He was second on the Red squad with five tackles, two solo, two for loss and one sack.

He is the second Razorback to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of spring drills. Senior wide receiver Mike Woods announced his intentions on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play