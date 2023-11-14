BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – Any hope that Little Rock had of leaving Bud Walton Arena with a win on Tuesday night seemingly went away soon after the Trojans put in the game’s first basket.

Arkansas responded with 15 unanswered points to begin a 23-2 spree and dismantled the Trojans 77-36 in an in-state women’s basketball clash before an announced crowd of 2,606 fans.

Taliah Scott had a team-high 18 points Maryam Dauda added a career-high 15 points and 7 rebounds as the Razorbacks (3-0) moved to 6-0 against the Trojans and 13-0 against all in-state teams since 2019.

Carly Keats exploded with a quartet of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter while scoring 14 points overall while Saylor Poffenbarger chipped in 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Annemarie Barista led Little Rock (0-3) with 13 points.

Dauda had 10 of her points and Scott 7 in the opening two quarters as Arkansas took a 34-14 lead into intermission.

Arkansas will travel to Jonesboro to face Arkansas State (1-1) in a Friday night game at 7 p.m.

Little Rock will return to action Saturday when it faces another SEC foe in visiting Alabama.

Photo by John D. James