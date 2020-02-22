Arkansas ends losing streak with 78-68 win over Missouri

Isaiah Joe returned for the first time after missing five games following knee surgery and the sophomore guard led all scorers with 21 points helping the Hogs to a 78-68 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Hogs snapped a five game conference losing streak pushing the record to 17-10 and 5-9 in SEC play.

Arkansas fought back from a 24-11 hole in the first half to take a 35-33 lead at the break on a 12-2 run. The Hogs had five players in double figures in the game with Sills scoring 17, Whitt 14, Jones 12 and Bailey 11.

The Razorbacks return to action on Wednesday night as Tennessee comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on the SEC Network.