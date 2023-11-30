By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE — It was a get right night on so many levels for the suddenly unranked and slumping Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday as the Hoop Hogs halted a three-losses-in-four-games skid with an 80-75 victory over the 7th-ranked blueblood Duke Blue Devils in the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge on Nolan Richardson Court in front of an announced Bud Walton Arena record crowd of 20,344, marking the 100th victory at Arkansas for Head Hog Eric Musselman while handing his team what should turn out to be its first Quad-1 win of the season.

The Razorbacks (now 5-3 on the season) improved to 3-2 all-time against Duke, a series that dates back to the 1989-90 season with every meeting between the two schools played on the biggest of national college-basketball stages: The then-No. 7 Hogs losing to then-No. 15 Duke, 97-83, in the ’89-90 NCAA Tournament Final Four; the then-No. 2 Hogs defeating then-No. 6 Duke, 98-88, in the prestigious ’90-91 preseason NIT tournament in Madison Square Garden in New York (the Blue Devils would go on to win the ’90-91 national title); the then-No. 2 Hogs defeating then-No. 6 Duke, 76-72, in the biggest-stakes game to date between the two schools, which was the ’93-94 NCAAT national title game that earned Arkansas the program’s only national championship; and the then-No. 17 Hogs losing to then-No. 9 Duke, 78-69, in the NCAAT Elite Eight in ’21-22 that advanced the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

Musselman improved to 100-45 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 55-12 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes (all three marks include postseason results). He’s now 3-2 in conference-vs.-conference Challenge games at Arkansas (includes a 2-2 record in the now defunct Big 12/SEC Challenge). He’s 1-1 coaching Arkansas against Duke, and the Hogs are now 8-7 under Musselman in games against Top 10-ranked teams.

“Now that I think about it, Hunter (Yurachek, Arkansas’ athletic director) didn’t give me a ball (commemorating Musselman’s 100th win as Head Hog),” Musselman said during his post-game press conference. “I’ll have to get with him about that, I guess he’s been busy as of late.

“Incredible home crowd tonight, just an insane environment. Kinda cool to experience that even as an old guy.”

Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson, who captained that ’93-94 title win over Duke, was in attendance, as were Hooo Hog icons Scotty Thurman (he famously hit “The Shot” — the game-winner — in that title tilt vs. Duke) and Darrell Walker.

On Wednesday playing without star junior wing Tramon Mark (back), the Razorbacks had their best combination of play on both offense and defense so far this season and led by as many as 14 points in the second half before holding off a furious Duke rally in the closing two minutes.

Arkansas claimed its final 14-point lead at 67-53, and after the Blue Devils pulled within 9 points at 70-61, star sophomore forward Trevon Brazile hit an end-of-shot-clock triple at the 2:18 mark for a 73-61 Razorbacks advantage. The Blue Devils (now 5-2 on the season) used a full-court trapping defense to force several Hog turnovers in the final two minutes to close within a one-possession deficit, 78-75, with 17 seconds left, but the Hogs made 2-of-4 free throws from there while getting a couple of defensive stops to seal their five-point victory,

Senior guard Khalif Battle had his fourth 21-point game this season to go with 5 rebounds and 5 assists to lead the Hogs in his sixth man role, and Brazile put up his third double-double in the last four games — 19 points (6-of-9 field goals, including 4-of-7 from 3, and 3-of-6 free throws), 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks — while senior guard El Ellis returned to the starting lineup and broke out of his recent slump with 9 points, a team-high 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and ZERO turnovers in 31 minutes. Senior forward Chandler Lawson started and finished with 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Freshman guard Layden Blocker had 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals off the bench. Seniors Jeremiah Davenport and Makhi Mitchell each scored 6 points.

The ball movement had energy for once as the Hogs had 17 assists on their 26-of-53 overall field goal effort (49.1%), including a strong 9-of-22 showing from 3 (40.9%). Peeling that back a bit further, Arkansas’ second-half efficiency was brilliant — 14-of-23 field goals (60.9%), including 4-of-8 from 3 (50%) — which helps explain the team expanding a one-point halftime lead into multiple double-digit advantages in the final 12 minutes of the contest. The Hogs made only 19-of-30 free throws (63.3%).

Defensively, the Arkansas mostly stifled Duke’s top-10 nationally ranked offense, holding the Blue Devils to 24-of-67 field goals (35.8%), including only 6-of-22 from 3 (27.3%. Duke had its own struggles at the foul line, making only 21-of-31 (67.7%).

Duke came in shooting over 50% overall from the field, including nearly 60% on two-point field goals and over 35% on three-pointers. As a team, the Blue Devils enjoyed a near 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, but managed just 10 assists against 8 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks dominated bench scoring (36-9), blocked shots (10-3), and assists (17-10), and they won the overall rebounding battle (40-34). Duke won turnovers (12-8), points-off-turnovers (12-11), offensive rebounds (11-5), second-chance points (14-5), points-in-the-paint (36-28), fastbreak points (24-11), and steals (7-6).

“The execution tonight was 10 out of 10,” Musselman said. “To play Duke and have 10 blocks, impressive … When El plays good, we’re a much better team.”

All American 7-foot big man Kyle Filipowski had a big second half in finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guard Jeremy Roach had 22 points.

Next up for Arkansas is another home game as mid-major Furman — an upset winner over No. 4-seed Virginia in last season’s NCAA Tournament — invades BWA on Monday, Dec. 4 (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network Plus livestream).

Musselman started the quintet of Brazile, Davis, Lawson, Ellis, and Davenport.

The game was back-and-forth in the first half with 8 ties and 16 lead changes, and it was Arkansas that struck last on Davenport’s second made triple with 24 seconds that lifted the Hogs to a 33-32 halftime lead.

Brazile (11 points and 6 rebounds) led the first-half production for the Hogs.

Arkansas had 10 assists — their high-water mark compared to their previous four 40-minute games — on 12-of-30 field goal shooting (40%) in the opening half, including 5-of-14 from 3 (35.7%), and 4-of-8 at the free throw line (50%).

