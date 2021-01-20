Arkansas erases 19-point deficit for 75-73 win over Auburn to snap two game skid

The Arkansas Razorbacks were potentially facing another double-digit-margin loss when junior Desi Sills and freshmen Jaylin Williams and Davonte “Davis” Davis — all playing off the bench — sparked a comeback from a 19-point deficit for a 75-73 win Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Arkansas trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half and by an even dozen at the break, but an 18-4 run to start the second half put the Hogs ahead, 49-47. The game was tied, 56-all, at the 9:10 mark when the Hogs — much like they did down the stretch in their win at Auburn — began winning grind-game plays at both ends of the floor en route to building a 74-66 lead that was capped by two Sills free throws at the 2:40 mark.

Auburn would claw back within a point, 74-73, on a layup by uber-talented freshman guard Sharife Cooper with 1:03 left in the game, but it was a contested Cooper miss on a layup attempt with 0:05 left followed by a defensive rebound by freshman guard and Little Rock native Moses Moody that effectively ended the game. Moody was fouled with 0:02 remaining and made 1-of-2 free throws for the final margin. Moody’s former Little Rock Parkview teammate, Auburn sohomore wing Allen Flanigan, missed a 3-point halfcourt heave at the buzzer.

The Hogs (11-4, 3-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 38 entering Wednesday) snapped a two-game losing streak and have now swept the Tigers on the season, which includes a 97-85 road win over Auburn in the league opener for both teams on Dec. 30. Second-year head coach Eric Musselman improved to 11-15 in SEC games and now has a 2-1 record head-to-head against Auburn’s Bruce Pearl. The Tigers (8-7, 2-5 SEC, NCAA NET No. 78 entering Saturday) saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

Sills broke out of his slump to score 22 points (7-of-12 field goals and 8-of-10 free throws), coming up two ponts shy of his career-high 24 points scored against Auburn in that road win in the league opener. Williams and Davis combined for 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. Senior guard Jalen Tate contributed 14 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, and 5 turnovers before fouling out. Senior combo forward Justin Smith, in his second game back after missing four games following surgery for a foot injury he suffered against Auburn on Dec. 30, had 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Musselman started a lineup of Moody, Tate, Connor Vanover, Smith, and JD Notae, who made his first start as a Hog.

Auburn used a prolonged 20-5 run to take a 27-11 lead, then the Tigers spurted again, 10-2, to extend to their largest lead in the first 20 minutes, 37-18, at the 4:17 mark. But Tate, Sills, Jackson, and Williams would each score in a 13-6 Razorbacks run as Arkansas pulled within 12 at the break, 43-31.

Auburn shot 16-of-27 from the field (59.3%) in the first half, including 4-of-9 from 3 (44.4%), and 7-of-9 free throws. Arkansas shot 12-of-31 field goals (38.7%), including 3-of-10 from 3 (30%), and 4-of-5 free throws. The Tigers were plus-4 on the glass (17-13), plus-6 on second-chance points (6-0), and plus-4 in points-in-the-paint (20-16). both teams were sloppy with the basketball as Auburn had 12 turnovers compared to Arkansas’ 11.