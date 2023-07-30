BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

One of the five newcomers on Arkansas’ women’s basketball roster won’t be able to play on the program’s three-game tour of Croatia and Greece Aug. 6-14, but she will hitch a ride back to Fayetteville.

Freshman forward Cristina Sanchez, a 6-1 freshman guard from Granada, Spain has been playing with her Spanish National Team per Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors and thus not getting to participate in the 10 pre-trip on-campus practices the NCAA allows.

Arkansas got half of those practices in this last week and is scheduled to play games in Split, Croatia on August 7 and August 9 and one in Athens, Greece on August 13.

“Cristina won’t be able to play or participate with us over there because she is still competing with her National Team in Spain,” Neighbors said. “She will join us over there and come back with us.”

The Razorbacks other newcomers are former Farmington star Jenna Lawrence, Florida prep five-star guard Taliah Scott, Jones College junior college transfer Carly Keats and former Derby (Kan.) High standout Maryn Archer, who graduated early, enrolled in January and went through the practice the second semester.

Sasha Goforth is also back after taking a year off for her mental and physical health while Arkansas returns seven other players – Makayla Daniels, Samara Spencer, Saylor Poffenbarger, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Maryam Dauda, Emrie Ellis, Karley Johnson and Loren Lindsey.

“…So we will have 13 healthy bodies over there and we will rotate them in a lot of different ways,” Neighbors said. “We won’t have a lot of information, but we also won’t come back with none. We will have some.”

Neighbors chose to not take any players from the transfer portal as he was satisfied with the versatility of his roster.

“There has been some roster management things and we did not take anybody out of the transfer portal for that very reason,” Neighbors said. “I love our team and I have great conversations with everybody returning.

“The ones that are here today are all very committed so there was no reason for us to use the portal this year. I’m not against the portal and I don’t think it is a bad thing.

“I trusted our kids. I sit in those kids’ homes and said I would develop them. And that’s why I did that and I think brings an understanding that they are bought into us.

“I think there were only three other Power 5 teams that did not take somebody out of the portal. I’m not saying we won’t take 10 out of there next year, but this year it was just laid out for us.”

Spencer is excited about seeing what the new collection of talent adds to the mix.

“Going over there with our team being somewhat new this year, we have a lot of new pieces, Spencer saidI just feel like it’ll be great for us to see what we’re all working with before we get into official practices and preseason, starting to get ready for the season.”

Daniels is happy for the learning experience on and off the court.

“Not everyone gets to go to Greece and gets to be able to play three games,” Daniels said. “Obviously we’re focused on the games, but the games aren’t meant to make or break our season. It should be fun. Everyone should get to play, and I think it’ll just be a good trip for us team bonding-wise to kind of get to know each other.”

This tour is one that plans got started for several years ago after Arkansas went to Italy back for three games back in 2019.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity that I’m so glad survived covid,” Neighbors said. “When you’ve been on them and you talk back to the kids 10 years later, that’s what they’re still talking about. You understand the impact of them.

“We’re very fortunate that we’re able to do it, rules-wise, and then [to have] the support of the school to do it. Not all schools get to do this. We know we’re lucky. We appreciate the people that are helping support us to go over there because it is impactful for the rest of their lives.”

Neighbors is going to bring back the press defensively with the added depth.

“We are going to press,” Neighbors said. “I’ve been talking to some friends throughout the summer [about it]. The last time I pressed was 1996, so there’s been some changes in the game since then. I’ve gotten to talk to some people that have done it with some success, and with our added depth, I think that’ll allow us to get a few extra possessions that way.”

Arkansas’ added depth should keep minutes down.

“I think you’ve just got to kind of change the perception a little bit,” Neighbors said. “You know, last year if you didn’t play 32 minutes, maybe you felt like you weren’t counted on. That number may be more like 28 this year.

“…Will in turn keep somebody from probably being able to effectively play 37 or 38 minutes, so those numbers will come down a little bit because of that, but [also] because of our depth.”

