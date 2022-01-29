FAYETTEVILLE – Jaylin Williams had a career-high 15 rebounds – compared to just 26 by West Virginia – and added 12 points for his fifth double-double of the year as the Razorbacks defeated the Mountaineers, 77-68, as part of the SEC-12 Big Challenge Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas has won six straight and held the last six opponents to less than 40 percent shooting. The Razorbacks additionally improve to 4-4 in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, including a 4-0 mark in Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks entered the game with two key themes to get the win and accomplished both – out-rebound WVU and get to the free throw line. Arkansas out-rebounded the Mountaineers, 44-26, and made 28-of-34 at the line, compared to 15-of-21 by WVU.

Arkansas opened the second half hot and took a 19-point lead with 16:08 left. West Virginia cut its deficit to five (54-49) thanks to a 16-2 runs, including a 12-0 spurt. Au’Diese Toney went on a 5-0 run of his own – three free throws and a dunk – and Williams followed with an old-fashion, 3-point play to put the Hogs up 13.

The Mountaineers battled back to get to within seven twice inside the final 4:25 but the Hogs had an answer each time down the stretch to get the win.

Toney finished with 19 points (6-of-8 FG and 7-of-8 FT) with seven rebounds and three assists. Stanley Umude, who picked up the scoring in the first half when JD Notae left with two early fouls, just missed a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds. Notae added 15 points – 10 in the second half – and Davonte Davis contributed six rebounds.

Arkansas briefly hits the road to play at Georgia on Wednesday (Feb. 2). Game time is set for 6 pm (CT) and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU. The Razorbacks will return to Bud Walton Arena for the next two games, hosting Mississippi State (Feb. 5) and Auburn (Feb. 8).

FIRST HALF: Arkansas: 38 – West Virginia: 229

• Arkansas hit the opening shot of the game – a JD Notae 3-pointer – and jumped out to a 16-5 lead after a Stanley Umude triple to force a WVU timeout.

• Notae picked up his second foul at 16:34 and sat out the rest of the first half. He made both shots with five points and an assist.

• Stanley Umude led the Hogs with 9 points with five rebounds. Au’Diese Toney had 8 pints and four boards.

• Jaylin Williams had nine rebounds at the break as Arkansas out-rebounded WVU 23-13.

• The Razorbacks were 16-of-18 at the free throw line.

SECOND HALF: Arkansas: 39 – West Virginia: 39

• Arkansas started the second half strong as well (10-2) and made 5-of-5 FG attempts to push the run to 14-4 for a 19-point lead and force a WVU timeout.

• West Virginia answered with a 16-2 run, including a 12-0 spurt) to cut its deficit to five (54-49) at 12:21. Arkansas responded with an 8-0 run, including five straight points from Toney, to push the lead to 13.

• JD Notae, Trey Wade and Au’Diese Toney each played all 20 minutes of the second half. Notae has played all 20 minutes of a half 10 times this season and Toney has done so eight times.

GAME NOTES

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was JD Notae – Au’Diese Toney – Stanley Umude – Trey Wade –Jaylin Williams for the fifth straight game.

• Arkansas won the opening tip.

• JD Notae scored the game’s first points, a 3-pointer at 19:48. Arkansas is 14-1 this season when scoring first and 39-9 in the Musselman era.

• Davonte Davis was the first Razorback sub.

• Arkansas is now 2-0 all-time versus West Virginia.

• Arkansas is now 4-4 in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. All four wis for the Hogs have come at home.

• Arkansas has held its last six opponents to less than 40% shooting from the field (35.4% – 120-of-339) while also holding the last six opponents to less the 31% shooting from 3-point range (25.8% – 33-of-128).

• The last time Arkansas held six-straight opponents to less than 40% shooting was games 7 through 12 of the 2013-14 season.

• Also, Arkansas has held four of its last six opponents to less than 60 points. The lone exceptions were Texas A&M scoring 73 in an overtime game and West Virginia scoring 68 today.

• Jaylin Williams has produced a double-double five of his last seven games. The only games Williams did not have double-doubles was having 19 pts and 9 rebs versus South Carolina and having 18 pts and 8 rebs at Ole Miss.

• After making a season-low 8-of-12 at the line last time out, Arkansas bounced back to go 28-of-34 at the line versus WVU. The 28 makes and 34 attempts are the second-most for the Hogs this season trailing the Elon fame (29-of-35).

• Au’Diese Toney tied a season high by making seven free throws.

