Arkansas falls in polls after one-point loss to Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Pig Trail Nation) — After a close fought loss to Ole Miss Saturday, Arkansas fell in the rankings in both the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Hogs sit at #17 in the AP Poll and #19 in the Coaches Poll. Ole Miss sits at #14 in the Coaches Poll and #13 in the AP after the narrow victory.

The Razorbacks are now 4-2 on the season after taking losses to Georgia and Ole Miss.

Next up, Head Coach Sam Pittman and crew will take on Auburn in Fayetteville for Homecoming. The game will air on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.