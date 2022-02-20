FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-10, 6-7) lost a second consecutive game this week as Kentucky (13-11, 6-8) defeated the Razorbacks, 78-55. The home crowd totaled 8,292 fans inside Bud Walton Arena on Sunday to honor Arkansas senior Amber Ramirez. It marked the eight largest crowd in Arkansas women’s basketball history.

Ramirez, who scored the first points of the game with a 3-pointer, totaled 18 points to lead the Razorbacks and connected on four three-pointers overall. Sasha Goforth followed with nine points and seven rebounds while Samara Spencer supplied eight and five assists.

Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 29 points, connecting on five 3-pointers and hit a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line, while collecting 10 rebounds. Dre’una Edwards followed with 17 points and 13 boards, 10 of which were on the defensive end. Kentucky held a 44-33 rebound advantage, with 29 defensive boards to take advantage of Razorback missed shots, with Arkansas getting just 11 offensive rebounds. The Wildcats also scored 22 points off turnovers compared to 11 for the Razorbacks.

TURNING POINT

Kentucky, who won its fourth consecutive league game, built a 23-14 advantage in the opening quarter, fueled by 11 points from Howard as she connected on a trio of three-pointers. By halftime, the Wildcats led 40-29 and extended it to 66-44 by the end of the third quarter. The Razorbacks last lead in the game was at 8-6 in the early stages.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

The crowd of 8,292 was the eighth largest in Razorback Women’s Basketball history. The last time Bud Walton Arena saw a crowd of that size for women’s basketball was January 30, 2003 (vs. Tennessee, 11,014.)

Ramirez continued her scoring ways in the loss – she’s now scored in double-figures in 14 straight games.

NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas travels to Oxford, Mississippi on Tuesday to play Ole Miss. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. and will air on SEC Network +.