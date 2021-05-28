Arkansas Falls to Arizona in Game 1 of Super Regional

For the first time in program history, Arkansas is hosting an NCAA Super Regional. The Razorbacks are playing Arizona, a very storied softball program, in a best of three series.

Game one of the series took place Friday and Arizona’s offense was just too much for the Hogs to handle. The Wildcats came out swinging and defeated the Razorbacks, 10-4.

Dejah Mulipola hit a two run homer in the bottom of the first to give the Wildcats and early lead. Arizona scored another run in the third before Arkansas was able to answer. Hannah McEwen hit a solo home run in the 4th to get the Razorbacks on the board.

However, Arizona fired back with a two-run homer in the 5th to take a four run lead.

Aly Manzo and Hannah Gammill both hit home runs in the 5th and 6th innings respectively, but the damage was already done.

Game three of the NCAA Super Regionals is set for Saturday at 4pm on ESPN2.