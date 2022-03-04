The Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament run has come to an end as the Hogs fell to No. 1 South Carolina 76-54 Friday afternoon in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arkansas once again had a tough offensive shooting performance inside Bridgestone Arena, they were 5-31 (16.1%) from beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks were led by Samara Spencer who scored ten points and added eight rebounds. Makayla Daniels added nine points.

The battle on the boards proved to be a big factor in the loss. The Gamecocks outrebounded Arkansas 54-37. Aliyah Boston, a front-runner for the National Player of the Year, lived up to her potential. She registered a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Next up, Arkansas will be watching the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show on Mar.13 at 7:00 p.m. (CST) to see if they will earn an at-large bid into 68-team field.