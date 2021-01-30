Arkansas falls to Oklahoma State 81-77

Oklahoma State star guard Cade Cunningham hit a mid-range jumper with 21.4 seconds left to break a tie game, and his defensive rebound and two free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining sealed an 81-77 win for the Cowboys over the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

Following Cunningham’s go-ahead basket that put OSU up 79-77, Arkansas big man Connor Vanover missed a three-point field goal attempt with 5 seconds remaining, leading to Cunningham’s rebound and perfect free throw trip to ice the win. Considered the top freshman in college basketball as well as the likely No. 1 overall pick later this year in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham didn’t start after missing the previous two games due to covid-19 protocols, but he didn’t disappoint as he finished with a game-high 21 points to go with 7 rebounds, a game-high-matching 5 assists, and a game-high-matching 3 steals in 31 minutes. Cunningham scored 14 of his points in the second half, including 8 of OSU’s final 12 points spanning the last 5:08 of the game.

Arkansas freshman guard and Little Rock native Moses Moody — Cunningham’s high school teammate and roommate at powerhouse Montverde Academy for the past two seasons — did not disappoint, either, as he finished with 17 points (8-of-13 field goals, including 1-of-3 from 3), 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in 32 minutes. Moody scored 11 of his points in the second half, and he had two dunks in the final 5 minutes of the game with each forcing a tie (71-all at 4:47 and 73-all at 2:56).

On a day when both teams were honoring their former head coach Eddie Sutton — who passed away in 2020 shortly after learning he’d been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — Arkansas (13-5, NCAA NET No. 29 entering Saturday) had its 3-game winning streak snapped and fell to 1-5 Quad-1 games while OSU (11-4, NCAA NET No. 39 entering Saturday) picked up its second consecutive win. The Hogs wrapped up non-conference play with an 8-1 mark, including 0-1 against teams ranked in the NCAA NET Top 70. The Hogs dropped to 2-4 in road games on the season (includes 0-1 in non-conference road games).

As for the SEC / Big 12 Challenge, Arkansas remained winless on the road in the Challenge while sliding to 6-7 all-time in the event. Additionally, the Hogs dropped to 1-2 against OSU in the Challenge. In the all-time series between the two schools, OSU leads 38-15.

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman is now 1-1 in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge while falling to 20-2 in non-conference games at Arkansas, including 3-1 against high-major competition (wins over Georgia Tech, Indiana, and TCU in ’19-20, and a loss to OSU in ’20-21).

“Well, I thought we played hard in spurts,” Musselman said in his postgame press conference. “Defensive rebounding obviously hurt us, careless turnovers, and not finishing at the rim — all problems for us today. I thought both Moses and Cade, especially both those guys in the second half, played really good basketball. You know, Cade hit some really big shots down the stretch. I thought he controlled the tempo of the game as well.”

A Vanover tip-in midway through the second half gave Arkansas its first lead, 59-57, since the mid-point of the first half. It was part of an 8-0 Hogs spurt that put them ahead 62-57 with 9:28 remaining in the game. After OSU chipped away to tie the game at 64-all, Vanover hit a triple followed by a Justin Smith score as the Hogs went back up by 5 points, 69-64, with 5:58 to play. Cunningham took over from there, scoring on a runner-and-1 and a contested step-back jumper on the front end of a 7-0 OSU run that put the Cowboys ahead, 71-69, with 4:48 to play.

The teams traded baskets from there with the Hogs tying the game at 77-all on a Davontae “Devo” Davis lay-in at the 1:08 mark, but Cunningham closed the show in the final seconds as the Cowboys prevailed at home.

OSU sophomore forward Kalib Boone had a double-double — 16 points (8-of-11 field goals), 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks — while guard Avery Anderson III had 13 points and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Smith, the 6-7 senior combo forward and Indiana transfer, led Arkansas with team-highs of 18 points (9-of-14 field goals), 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in 37 minutes. Junior combo guard JD Notae had 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, while Davis — a freshman guard from Jacksonville who was once committed to Oklahoma State before committing to and signing with Arkansas — contributed 12 points (6-of-12 field goals), 4 rebounds, a game-high-matching 3 steals, and 1 assist in 27 minutes off the bench. Vanover finished with 9 points, a game-high 5 rebounds, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal in 26 minutes.

Arkansas played sound defensively for much of the second half, but a poor defensive first half coupled with Cunningham’s late offensive execution resulted in OSU shooting 31-of-61 from the field for 50.8$, including 7-of-20 from 3 for 35%. The ‘Boys made 12-of-15 free throws for 80%, including a perfect 9-of-9 in the second half. The Hogs shot a respectable 34-of-70 from the field for 48.6%, including 5-of-15 from 3 for 33.3% . In what might be the most telling shooting stat of the game,

Arkansas attempted only 7 free throws, making 4 for 57.1%. The Hogs made all 3 of their freebie attempts in the final 20 minutes.

OSU finished plus-7 in rebounds (39-32) and plus-11 in fast-break points (24-13), while Arkansas was plus-4 in both turnovers (19-15) and points-in-the-paint (46-42).

“I think they were just quicker to the ball,” Smith said of OSU’s edge in rebounding. “They really attacked the offensive glass, they wanted it more than we did.”

Up next for Arkansas is a return to SEC play for two games next week — Mississippi State on Tuesday and Texas A&M on Saturday.

Arkansas came in 10-0 on the season when Moody, Sills, Vanover, Smith, and senior Jalen Tate start, and that was the first five Musselman put on the court against OSU on Saturday.

The Hogs started slow-footed and lethargic as OSU jumped to a 12-4 lead on 5-of-5 field goal shooting, including 2-of-2 from 3, but Smith and Notae combined for all of Arkansas’ points in a 7-1 spurt that brought the Hogs within 13-11.

Both teams would string together mini runs from there. Davis and Moody combined for all the scores in a 6-0 run that gave Arkansas its first lead, 21-19, but OSU struck back with an 8-0 spurt for a 27-21 lead. The Cowboys led at halftime, 38-34.