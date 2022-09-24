ARLINGTON, TX. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks were handed their first loss of the season on Saturday night as they fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 23-21.

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks wanted to start fast and fast they did.

In their second possession of the game, KJ Jefferson connected with Ketron Jackson for a 32 yard touchdown pass to put the Hogs up early 7-0. Jackson, a sophomore from Royce City, TX, scoring his first touchdown of the 2022 season, and his second as a Razorback.

The Hogs followed up their first score with a 56 yard connection from Jefferson to Warren Thompson in their next possession.

In the 2nd quarter, Texas A&M started off their drive with a 63 yard run by Devon Achane, and got into the endzone on a Max Johnson pass to Evan Stewart to make it a 14-7 game.

Then with 3:11 left in the 2nd quarter, KJ Jefferson fumbled on the 3 yard line. Texas A&M recovered the fumble and took it 97 yards for the score. The Aggies missed the extra point to trail 14-13.

To start off the second half, it’s Texas A&M who strikes again as Achane takes it in from 9 yards out for the score.

With 11:41 to go in the third quarter, the Aggies take the lead in this game 20-14.

The Aggies add to that lead later in the third quarter and eat up a lot of the clock doing it. A 12-play, 47-yard drive that took 6:09 ended with a 31-yard field goal.

That field goal put Texas A&M up 23-14 on Arkansas with 3:48 to go in the third quarter.

With one quarter left to go, the Hogs get their offense kickstarted again.

A 13-play, 74-yard drive is capped off with a KJ Jefferson 6-yard rushing touchdown to make it 23-21 Texas A&M.

Then, the Hogs defense takes that momentum and uses it to their advantage. They get a huge stop on third down and force the Aggies to attempt a 53-yard field goal, but it is no good.

The Hogs offense has a chance to take the lead on their next possession, but a big stop from Texas A&M’s defense forces them to kick a field goal.

Cam Little attempts it from 42 yards, but unfortunately it hits right off the top of the uprights and is no good.