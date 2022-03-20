BUFFALO, NY. (KNWA) – Arkansas fans in Buffalo on Saturday were excited to see the Hogs punch their ticket to another Sweet Sixteen.

The Razorbacks took down New Mexico State 53-48 to survive and advance in the NCAA Tournament.

“They haven’t done anything this great since the mid-90’s so it’s pretty amazing being I get to witness this,” one young Hog fan said.

“Give Toney all the credit on that stud that he guarded all night long, Chris Lykes making some free throws, but we pulled it out in the end,” another Hog fan said.

Arkansas will face Gonzaga in that Sweet Sixteen matchup on Thursday in San Francisco.