WEST POINT, Miss. – Arkansas Women’s Golf fell a spot on the leaderboard during day two at The Ally at Old Waverly, as Head Coach Shauna Taylor’s Hogs are in ninth after 36 holes of play. Redshirt junior Brooke Matthews, meanwhile, continued her strong play, and is tied for seventh after two days. South Carolina leads after day two. The Gamecocks are eight-under through 36. Mikayla Bardwell of Tennessee leads all individuals at the event, firing a 64 on day two to get to eight-under.

Matthews continues to lead by example for the Razorbacks, as she was better on day two than she was on day one, firing a two-under 70. Matthews was particularly strong on the front, firing four birdies, including three straight on seven, eight and nine. Though she would bogey three times on the back, she would get one back with a birdie on 17. The Rogers, Arkansas product is now three-under at the event, good for a share of seventh, and just five strokes off Bardwell’s lead.