Arkansas fined for fans rushing the field after win over Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (SEC Release) The Southeastern Conference announced today that the University of Arkansas will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy, due to fans entering the field following its football game against the University of Texas on September 11.

Arkansas will incur a fine of $100,000 for a second offense under the league’s access to competition area policy.

Arkansas was last fined for a violation following its football game against LSU in 2014.

Fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Financial penalties, which were increased by action taken during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings, are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the Conference. Institutional penalties range from $50,000 for the first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for third and subsequent offenses.

The policy was originally adopted in 2004.

