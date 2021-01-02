Arkansas flops vs. No. 12 Missouri, 81-68, as Hoop Hogs lose 1st game of ’20-21

Playing shorthanded due to the sudden injury-loss of senior forward and interior battler Justin Smith, Arkansas’ run at history fell short Saturday as the No. 12 Missouri Tigers manhandled the Razorbacks in the paint to hand the Hogs their first loss of the season, 81-68, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Hogs failed to match the program’s last unbeaten start through 10 games that was accomplished by the ’93-94 national championship Hogs 27 years ago.

Arkansas (9-1, 1-1 SEC) has now lost 3 of its last 4 games against Mizzou (7-1, 1-1 SEC) while slipping to 28-26 in the all-time series between the two schools. The last time the Razorbacks lost a home game against the Tigers was January 2014.

Eric Musselman remained winless against ranked teams since taking over the Razorbacks men’s basketball program in April 2019. Next up for Arkansas is another SEC showdown as the Hogs will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., for a Wednesday matchup against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Due to the loss of Smith — out 3-6 weeks following a Friday surgery to his injured right ankle sustained in the first half against Auburn on Wednesday — Musselman had to change his starting lineup for the first time since game two, inserting high-energy freshman Davontae “Devo” Davis who was key down the stetch in the win over Auburn. He joined starters Sills, Moody, Vanover, and Tate.

Due to the loss of Smith — out 3-6 weeks following a Friday surgery to his injured right ankle sustained in the first half against Auburn on Wednesday — Musselman had to change his starting lineup for the first time since game two, inserting high-energy freshman Davontae “Devo” Davis who was key down the stetch in the win over Auburn. He joined starters Sills, Moody, Vanover, and Tate.

Arkansas missed Smith in the first half as Missouri owned the glass (27-17) against the SEC’s top rebounding team while dominating points-in-the-paint (18-6) and second-chance points (6-3) en route to a 33-30 halftime lead. Though the Hogs won the turnover battle (12-7) in the first 20 minutes they were only plus-1 in points-off-turnovers (7-6) playing mostly small-ball. But Arkansas managed to make three more 3-point shots than Mizzou and two more free throws than the Tigers to stay close in a game that the visiting team was able to dictate pace and attack the basket.

Moody led Arkansas with 9 first-half points to go with 4 rebounds. Notae contributed 8. Mizzou was led by Tilmon’s 14 points and 8 rebounds while Pinson chipped in 8 points.

The Hogs were a dismal 8-of-33 shooting from the field (24.2%) in the first half, including only 4-of-15 from 3 (26.7%), and 10-of-14 from the free throw line (71.4%). Missouri was 12-of-27 for 44.4%, including 1-of-8 from 3 (12.5%), and 8-of-15 from the foul line (53.3%).