Arkansas-Florida Game On May 21 Picked Up By SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Prime time is when the Hogs play.

As part of Wildcard Weekend, Arkansas’ game against Florida on Friday, May 21, at Baum-Walker Stadium has been flexed to 7 p.m. on the SEC Network. The contest was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Arkansas’ series opener against Florida will still broadcast nationally on the SEC Network at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20. First pitch is the series and regular-season finale remains 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, on SEC Network+.

The Razorbacks (34-8, 15-6 SEC) sit atop the standings entering this weekend’s home series against Georgia and own the best record in the conference, leading the Western Division by one game. The Gators (31-14, 13-9 SEC), meanwhile, currently sit 1.5 games back of first-place Tennessee and Vanderbilt in the Eastern Division.

Updated Schedule
Thursday, May 20 – 6 p.m. – Florida – SEC Network
Friday, May 21 – 7 p.m. – Florida – SEC Network
Saturday, May 22 – 2 p.m. – Florida – SEC Network+

