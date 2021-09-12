Arkansas football makes Top 25 in national polls for first time in 5 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Pig Trail Nation) — The Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked in the Top 25 according to multiple polls following Saturday night’s victory over the Texas Longhorns.

This marks the first time the Hogs have been nationally ranked since 2016.

The Razorbacks sit at #24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, #20 in the Associated Press Poll and #18 in ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The Hogs hold a 2-0 record to kick off the season.

Texas fell out of the Top 25 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll and holds the 19th spot in the ESPN Power Index, one spot below the Hogs.

Next up, Coach Sam Pittman and crew will host Georgia Southern in Fayetteville on Saturday, September 18 at 3:00 p.m. on SEC Network.