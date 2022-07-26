“I could not make a dime, but I would be rich in my heart just knowing that I help others,” says linebacker and redshirt freshman Chris Pooh Paul Jr.

Chris said when it came time to start thinking about NIL deals, he and his family thought the best fit for him would be an organization that could help him make an impact off the field and in the community.

“Once I spoke with Preston, I was like, this is my guy,” says Chris.

Preston Smith is a board member for the 4th and 25 Fund, a new 501C that supports local families and communities in Arkansas.

“We are here to tackle a long list of needs in the state of Arkansas, so we’re going to do everything we can when we can,” says Smith.

The 4th and 25 Fund gave Chris the creative freedom to come up with the way he wanted to help.

His idea was to get Lyft involved and raise funds to find struggling Arkansans rides to essential places.

“Trying to reach medical appointments on time, trying to reach work on time,” says Chris.

Trey Knox, on the other hand, wants to help out the furry community.

“I will be helping to raise money for animal shelters, rescues, and fosters around the state of Arkansas to provide food, toys, and bedding,” says Knox.

Support these players says couldn’t be going to a more deserving community, and they hope their work inspires other student-athletes to jump on board with the 4th and 25 as well.

“I just want to help. I just want to help; I am showing you the way. Just follow my steps, and I will help you in any kind of way,” says Chris.

Smith says the 4th and 25th Fund is donation based. If you are in a position to donate or looking to apply for assistance, you can head over to their website, 425fund.org.