After their Outback Bowl win on New Year’s Day, Arkansas football has seen a lot of change in their future roster. A handful of big pieces are leaving the Hogs like John Ridgeway and Markell Utsey declaring for the NFL Draft, while players like Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. announced they have entered the transfer portal.

In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, we break down some recruiting prospects that could help fill in the gaps that those impact players are leaving behind.