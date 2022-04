In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, we discuss two quarterbacks that the Hogs are chasing on the recruiting trail. One that the entire SEC is after and one that the Hogs are hoping to stash for the long haul from the Class of 2026.

We also fill you in on another offensive weapon the Hogs have locked down and are hoping to keep as other programs try to swoop in.

We break it all down for you in this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report.