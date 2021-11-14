Arkansas Football Recruiting Report: Navigating the Hogs’ future scholarships

Arkansas football has been busy on the recruiting trail all season long and finally have hit their limit on scholarships into the program. Sam Pittman said his future scholarships are nearly maxed out for this upcoming recruiting class. So how does that factor into signing future prospects for the Hogs?

In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Otis Kirk helps us navigate those waters of scholarship offers. Every FBS program is allowed 85 full-time scholarship athletes on their team. So, how is Arkansas using them? If they are maxed out, is there a way to free up a space to try and chase after a big recruit? We give you all the answers in this week’s segment.