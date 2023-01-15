FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The portal window is coming to a close, but still, some names Hog fans should be looking out for.
In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team gets into all of them.
by: Will Moclair
Posted:
Updated:
by: Will Moclair
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The portal window is coming to a close, but still, some names Hog fans should be looking out for.
In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team gets into all of them.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now