Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas’ deflating 48-10 loss to Auburn on Saturday the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk is back.

Otis talks about his conversation with Arkansas transfer target OL Keyshawn Blackstock. In addition, Pig Trail Nation’s Jacob Morris and Otis talk Saturday’s loss and the potential fallout in recruiting.

Watch the full episode above. Arkansas is back in action this Saturday when Florida International comes to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.