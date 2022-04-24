Otis Kirk breaks down our Arkansas Football recruiting report this week with one commitment and another could be committing to Fayetteville tomorrow. He breaks down a quarterback, a defensive lineman, an offensive tackle, and one wide receiver for Arkansas upcoming recruiting classes. All of that and more in this week’s Arkansas Football recruiting.
Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk as he touches on a commitment this week
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
