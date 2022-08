FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA)

In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report our Razorback football insider focuses on High Schools coming to Fayetteville as Friday Night Lights slowly approaches. Tulsa Booker T Washington is a big game coming to Bentonville West on August 26th. We also talk about the wide receiver room for the University of Arkansas as they seem to make major strides as their season is less than a month away.