In this week’s Arkansas Football recruiting report with touch on Christian Ford. A safety out of McKinney, Texas, Jaylon Braxton, a cornerback, from Frisco, Joshua Manning, a wide receiver, who has some family ties to the University of Arkansas, and Quentin Murphy, a quarterback, who has been turning heads already and he is in the class of 2025.
Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk | One HS player has committed earlier today
by: CJ Maclin
