Quincy Rhodes out of Little Rock, AR, has been selected to the US Army All-American game, five underclassmen being scouted from the state of Arkansas, and we also focus in on the Hogs being selected by the media of finishing third in the SEC West. Our Arkansas football insider also focuses on players being selected to Pre-Season ALL SEC and the players that did not make it. That and more coming up in your Arkansas Football recruiting report.
