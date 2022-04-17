FAYETTEVILLE– Arkansas football recruiting report with Otis Kirk: We touch on the open football practice that was moved inside Walker Pavilion because of weather conditions, we also touched on the recruits that were on campus, and recruiting classes all the way to the year 2024. One recruit has signed to play for the Hogs very soon.
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: Razorback open practice, recruiting classes
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
