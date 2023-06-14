The Arkansas Razorback Football team released a statement Wednesday morning on the passing of Dion Stutt.
Stutt was a commitment for the 2024 class, and a rising senior at Memphis University School.
Stutt was a 3-star defensive end.
by: Alyssa Orange
Posted:
Updated:
by: Alyssa Orange
Posted:
Updated:
The Arkansas Razorback Football team released a statement Wednesday morning on the passing of Dion Stutt.
Stutt was a commitment for the 2024 class, and a rising senior at Memphis University School.
Stutt was a 3-star defensive end.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now