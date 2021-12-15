Arkansas football signs 22 student-athletes | 10 signings are from the state of Arkansas

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman and his staff have signed 22 student-athletes set to join the Razorbacks, including 18 early enrollees. The class is made up of players from six states, including 10 from Arkansas.

Notes on the class

  • Class consists of 19 high school athletes, 2 transfers, 1 ProKick Australia
  • No. 17 class according to 247Sports – highest national ranking by 247 since 2004, ranked No. 7 in SEC is best ranking since 2008
  • No. 12 class according to Rivals – highest national ranking in history of Rivals rankings, ranked No. 6 in SEC is highest ranking in history of Rivals rankings
  • 10 signees from Arkansas are the most since 2015
  • First time in school history with four signees that will play in US Army All-American Bowl
  • Six signees played in their state championship games
  • WR Jadon Haselwood is the highest rated recruit to ever sign with Arkansas (surpassing QB Mitch Mustain)

DECEMBER SIGNING PERIOD

Player                       Pos.        HT         WT         Hometown                                  High School / Previous School

^Anthony Brown                  DB                 6-0             185               Milan, Tenn.                                               Milan HS

^Andrew Chamblee             OL                 6-6             285              Maumelle, Ark.                                               Maumelle HS

^Jordan Crook                     LB                 6-0             225              Duncanville, Texas                                     Duncanville HS

^Dax Courtney                     TE                 6-6             210              Clarendon, Ark.                                               Clarendon HS

Nico Davillier                        DL                 6-4             275              Maumelle, Ark.                                               Maumelle HS

^Rashod Dubinion                RB                 5-10           185               Ellenwood, Ga.                                               Cedar Grove HS

^Max Fletcher                      P                   6-5             190              Melbourne, Australia                                ProKick Australia

^Jadon Haselwood              WR                6-3             200             Ellenwood, Ga.                                               Cedar Grove HS / Oklahoma

^E’Marion Harris                  OL                 6-7             370              Little Rock, Ark.                                        Joe T. Robinson HS

^Eli Henderson                     OL                 6-4             290              Duncan, S.C.                                               Byrnes HS

^Kaden Henley                     LB                 6-2             225              Springdale, Ark.                                        Shiloh Christian HS

^JJ Hollingsworth               DL                 6-4             250              Greenland, Ark.                                               Greenland HS

^James Jointer                    RB                 6-0             205              Little Rock, Ark.                                        Parkview HS

Patrick Kutas                        OL                 6-5             284              Memphis, Tenn.                                               Christian Brothers HS

^Landon Jackson                 DL                 6-7             273              Texarkana, Texas                                     Pleasant Grove HS / LSU

^Jaylen Lewis                       DB                 6-0             175               Brownsville, Tenn.                                     Haywood HS

Sam Mbake                           WR                6-3             205              Kennesaw, Ga.                                               North Cobb HS

^Quincey McAdoo                WR                6-2             175               Clarendon, Ark.                                               Clarendon HS

^Mani Powell                        LB                 6-3             225              Fayetteville, Ark.                                        Fayetteville HS

Isaiah Sategna                     WR                5-11            175               Fayetteville, Ark.                                        Fayetteville HS

^Eli Stein                               LS                 6-3             215               Cambridge, Wisc.                                      Cambridge HS

^Tyrus Washington              TE                 6-4             230              Leesburg, Ga.                                               Lee County HS

^ Denotes early enrollee

