Arkansas football signs 22 student-athletes | 10 signings are from the state of Arkansas

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman and his staff have signed 22 student-athletes set to join the Razorbacks, including 18 early enrollees. The class is made up of players from six states, including 10 from Arkansas.
Notes on the class
- Class consists of 19 high school athletes, 2 transfers, 1 ProKick Australia
- No. 17 class according to 247Sports – highest national ranking by 247 since 2004, ranked No. 7 in SEC is best ranking since 2008
- No. 12 class according to Rivals – highest national ranking in history of Rivals rankings, ranked No. 6 in SEC is highest ranking in history of Rivals rankings
- 10 signees from Arkansas are the most since 2015
- First time in school history with four signees that will play in US Army All-American Bowl
- Six signees played in their state championship games
- WR Jadon Haselwood is the highest rated recruit to ever sign with Arkansas (surpassing QB Mitch Mustain)
DECEMBER SIGNING PERIOD
Player Pos. HT WT Hometown High School / Previous School
^Anthony Brown DB 6-0 185 Milan, Tenn. Milan HS
^Andrew Chamblee OL 6-6 285 Maumelle, Ark. Maumelle HS
^Jordan Crook LB 6-0 225 Duncanville, Texas Duncanville HS
^Dax Courtney TE 6-6 210 Clarendon, Ark. Clarendon HS
Nico Davillier DL 6-4 275 Maumelle, Ark. Maumelle HS
^Rashod Dubinion RB 5-10 185 Ellenwood, Ga. Cedar Grove HS
^Max Fletcher P 6-5 190 Melbourne, Australia ProKick Australia
^Jadon Haselwood WR 6-3 200 Ellenwood, Ga. Cedar Grove HS / Oklahoma
^E’Marion Harris OL 6-7 370 Little Rock, Ark. Joe T. Robinson HS
^Eli Henderson OL 6-4 290 Duncan, S.C. Byrnes HS
^Kaden Henley LB 6-2 225 Springdale, Ark. Shiloh Christian HS
^JJ Hollingsworth DL 6-4 250 Greenland, Ark. Greenland HS
^James Jointer RB 6-0 205 Little Rock, Ark. Parkview HS
Patrick Kutas OL 6-5 284 Memphis, Tenn. Christian Brothers HS
^Landon Jackson DL 6-7 273 Texarkana, Texas Pleasant Grove HS / LSU
^Jaylen Lewis DB 6-0 175 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS
Sam Mbake WR 6-3 205 Kennesaw, Ga. North Cobb HS
^Quincey McAdoo WR 6-2 175 Clarendon, Ark. Clarendon HS
^Mani Powell LB 6-3 225 Fayetteville, Ark. Fayetteville HS
Isaiah Sategna WR 5-11 175 Fayetteville, Ark. Fayetteville HS
^Eli Stein LS 6-3 215 Cambridge, Wisc. Cambridge HS
^Tyrus Washington TE 6-4 230 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
^ Denotes early enrollee