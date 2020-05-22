Arkansas’ Football Team Already Takes One Giant Step to Respectability

FAYETTEVILLE — If there was ever a time for the University of Arkansas athletes on the football team to slack off academically it was probably the spring semester that was just completed.

Arkansas suffered through another 2-10 season, changed head coaches and brought in a new staff with one exception among the on-field assistants. Then, the students were sent home roughly halfway through the spring semester due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The athletes and students at the UA had to finish the semester online which included, for most, moving back home in the middle of it all.

But, instead of slacking off academically, Sam Pittman’s group had an excellent spring in that regard as they posted a 3.12 team GPA. Pittman recognized their accomplishment on Twitter.

“YESSSSIIIIIRRR! So proud of our guys for the way they handled business in the classroom! #WPS”

Arkansas’ players can start limited on-campus sporting activities beginning June 8 as they try to return to some semblance of normalcy.