By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The prestigious CP3 Elite Guard Camp in Los Angeles has a heavy Arkansas flavor this weekend headlined by Razorbacks freshman point guard Anthony Black and 2023 Hog commit and Little Rock native Layden Blocker, according to sources.

Little Rock native and Overtime Elite guard Bryson Warren is among those participating in the camp as well.

Typically, the CP3 Elite Guard Camp is made up of 24 of the top lead guards in the country — 12 from the college level and 12 from the high school level. There is also a mixture of roughly a handful of NBA players serving as camp instructors and mentors.

In excess of 50 NBA scouts are planning to attend and evaluate campers, according to a source.

The camp’s namesake — NBA veteran and 11-time All Pro Chris Paul — is considered one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game and is a no-doubt future Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee.

Black (6-7 point guard, native of Duncanville, Texas) had a busy summer with two recent international events under his belt as he helped lead U18 Team USA (FIBA Americas gold medalist in Mexico) and the Razorbacks (exhibition tour through Spain and Italy) to a perfect combined 10-0 record. Black was a 2022 McDonald’s All American and a 5-star recruit.

Blocker (6-2 point guard, Sunrise Christian Academy, ESPN national No. 27 / 4-star prospect) recently returned to SCA in Wichita, Kan., for his senior high school season after a stellar spring and summer competing on the Nike EYBL circuit as well as the NBPA Top 100 Camp. He visited and committed to Arkansas in June.

Warren (6-2 combo guard, second-year player at OTE in Atlanta, Ga.) was a standout at NBPA Top 100 camp and he was a training-camp finalist for the same U18 Team USA squad that Black competed with in June. Warren became a 5-star prospect while playing for Little Rock Central in 2020-21, and he had a strong first season at OTE in ’21-22.