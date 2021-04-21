Arkansas’ Game Against Missouri State Canceled

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas-Missouri State game, set for Tuesday, April 27, at Baum-Walker Stadium, has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 test results within MSU’s program.

Single-game ticket holders for the now-canceled contest against Missouri State will automatically be refunded.

For more information, contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or by emailing raztk@uark.edu.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers