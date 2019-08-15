Arkansas Gets Physical Early on Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Coach Chad Morris promised a more physical practice on Thursday than the one on Wednesday and it delivered early.

The first four periods are open to the media and during that time a hard hit on true freshman walk-on linebacker Anthony “Boo” Travis resulted in him being helped off the field. Travis, who is from Fort Smith Northside, was on the ground for a few minutes before being helped inside. He was able to walk off the field with a little assistance. John Chavis checked on him as he was leaving the field.

When the first period started, Nick Starkel was on the turf field at quarterback while Ben Hicks was on the grass one.

Starkel had running back Rakeem Boyd, tight end Grayson Gunter, wide receiver’s Jordan Jones, Tyson Morris and Trey Knox with him. The offensive line was Myron Cunningham at left tackle, Kirby Adcock at left guard, Ty Clary at center, Shane Clenin at right guard and Dalton Wagner at right tackle.

Among the players with Hicks were wide receiver Mike Woods, running back Chase Hayden and offensive linemen Austin Nix, Brady Latham, Silas Robinson and Dylan Rathcke.

Arkansas will hold a closed practice on Friday that will be used to help prep them for the second big scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday. In addition, they will attend the Kickoff Luncheon in Rogers that begins at noon.

Following today’s practice Barry Lunney Jr., Jeff Traylor, Justin Stepp and Dustin Fry will be available to the media.