Arkansas couldn’t make a shot tonight, but their defense showed up against the bulldogs in this entire game. Holding Mississippi State to 38 percent shooting and to only 55 points. The Razorbacks knocked down three big shots down the stretch to close this game out. Arkansas faces the number one team in the nation, Auburn, next on Tuesday back at Bud Walton Arena. The last time a number one team came into Fayetteville was 1991 when they took on UNLV.