Arkansas Grad Assistant Dominating in Tokyo Olympics

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

Current WNBA player for the Las Vegas Aces and Arkansas women’s basketball grad assistant, Kelsey Plum, is off to a dominant start in the Tokyo Olympics.

Plum is part of the three-on-three basketball team for Team USA which remains undefeated with wins over Russia, Romania, Mongolia, France, Italy and China. Team USA is the only team that has a 6-0 record.

With one game left to play in the preliminary round, which will be against host Japan on July 27th, team USA has already secured the No. 1 seed into the medal round.

Plum had the game-winning 2-point shot that gave Team USA a thrilling 21-19 victory over China.

“I thought, why the hell not?,” says Plum. “I pride myself on being ready when my number is called and trying to make some plays.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play