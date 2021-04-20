Arkansas-Grambling State Matchup Canceled

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Due to the forecasted freezing temperatures, Arkansas’ midweek game against non-conference opponent Grambling State has been canceled and will not be made up.

The contest, which was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Baum-Walker Stadium, was moved up to 5 p.m. due to the anticipated weather. Rain and snow are expected to fall around game time, however, necessitating the cancellation of today’s ballgame.

Single-game ticket holders for Tuesday’s canceled contest against Grambling State can exchange their tickets for ones to next week’s home contest against Missouri State (6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27). All tickets that have not been exchanged by noon Friday, April 23, will automatically be refunded.

To exchange, contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or by emailing raztk@uark.edu. Fans can also exchange in-person at the Razorback Ticket Office located near Baum-Walker Stadium’s Gate A.

Arkansas (30-6, 11-4 SEC) heads to Columbia, S.C., this weekend for a three-game set at South Carolina (24-10, 10-5 SEC). First pitch in the series opener against the Gamecocks is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Thursday, April 22, on the SEC Network.

