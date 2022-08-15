BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas had its earliest practice of preseason camp on Monday with he workout starting at 7:50 a.m. with the media allowed to see the first five periods.

It was the ninth of 25 scheduled preseason practices before the season opener with Cincinnati on Sept. 3.

The Razorbacks will practice at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday and then have a closed scrimmage on Saturday.

They will have a day off on Sunday and start classes on Monday, Aug. 22, with practices beginning at 4:30 once that happens.

• Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was back at practice on Monday after missing Saturday’s scrimmage to attend his grandfather’s funeral.

• Razorback defensive tackles Cam Ball and Taylor Lewis also returned to practice on Monday morning after missing the past week.

They were two of the 16 defensive tackles or defensive ends working in camp on Monday..

One of those is walk on defensive tackle Logan Horst, who served as one of the team’s videographers last season.

• Offensive lineman Terry Wells was also back at practice, but I did not see Devon Manuel.

• Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said freshman offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee to leave the scrimmage on Saturday, but he was back and working with the second team on Monday morning.

• While defensive back Jacorrei Turner was out of his green non-contact jersey, offensive lineman Marcus Henderson was still in his.

• Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy met with the media after practice as are OL Luke Jones and Brady Latham.

• Kennedy lauded OT Luke Jones, who has played his way into owning the LT spot to join the four returning starters – center Ricky Stromberg, guards Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer and right tackle Dalton Wagner.

• The newly engaged Kennedy also feels that RT Ty’kiest Crawford has really stepped up and – while not a starter – he will play plenty this season.

• The OL coach also believes that his vets have done a great job leading the younger players and that going against defensive coordinator Barry Odom has made him a better coach and his OL better.

• Arkansas freshman Patrick Kutas is working primarily at RT now behind starter Dalton Wagner and Ty’Kiest Crawford while freshman Eli Henderson is working at both center and guard and fellow rookies E’marion Harris and Andrew Chamblee at the tackle spots.

• Kennedy says that OL Devon Manuel came to Arkansas at 405 pounds and E’marion Harris at 385. Both are now in the 335 range.