It was the Arkansas’ 13th practice of 25 scheduled practice of preseason camp with a scrimmage slated for Saturday morning, Sunday off and school beginning Monday.

Arkansas will begin practicing around 4 p.m. once classes start.

The running backs during the fastball start Friday were Rocket Sanders, AJ Green and true freshman Rashod Dubinion in that order.

Injured tailback Dominique Johnson remains out as of now.

The other running backs today were true freshman James Jointer, redshirt freshman Javion Hunt and redshirt senior walk on Dennis Daniels (5-10, 220) , a former Warren standout who played two seasons at Southern Arkansas.

Daniels rushed 13 times for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 19 games for the Muleriders.

• Freshman WR Quincy McAdoo had a great catch during the fastball start.

• True freshman offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, who has been working at guard, was given a shot at center with the second team team in the fastball and team work drills, but had several low snaps.

Starter Ricky Stromberg got the first team reps at center and true freshman Eli Henderson worked with third team.

Bentonville walk on Josh Street has been working at center as well and has received praise from Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

Marcus Henderson will join that center group when he gets down with his rehab. Henderson had his normal green non-contact jersey on during practice and was working off to the side.

Arkansas has several starting lineman who have cross trained at center in case they were needed to fill in.

• Nickel back Myles Slusher, who is batting some hip pain, went through drills, but not the fastball start and team work that the media got to see in the first four periods.

Jaydon Johnson and LSU transfer Latavious Brini got the nickel work in his absence.

• Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles estimates that the Razorbacks have 90 percent of their offense installed.

• Briles notes charted QB accuracy from has been led by KJ Jefferson, Cade Fortin and then Malik Hornsby, who Briles said is much improved.

Briles on KJ:

“Bottom line is, he is a winner, we know he’s a winner and to be a great quarterback you have to win football games,” Briles said. “I believe in him.”

Briles said that Hornsby is still getting some WR reps, but the ascension of the full-time WRs has reduced the allure of putting him out wide.

“We feel really good,” Briles said about the WR group…We’ve got guys that can separate and make plays down the field.”

• Briles loves the trio of freshman WRs – Isaiah Sategna, Sam Mbake and Quincy McAdoo.

Briles on Sategna:

“Really excited about him and he’s going to have a tremendous future,” Briles said. “…He’s been extremely low maintenance. Love his work ethic.”

• Briles lauded the improvement of returning WR Warren Thompson, who was inconsistent during the 2021 season.

“To me, Warren has probably had the most consistent camp of any receiver…It’s just completely different where he’s at.”

• Briles really loves the transition that Trey Burks has made from WR to TE.

• He believes that tailback Rocket Sanders may be the best “pro” in the building in terms of how he conducts himself on and off the field.

“He can come babysit my kids anytime he wants,” Briles said.

• Defensive end Dorian Gerald made a great read during team work and jumped a pass from Cade Fortin, but couldn’t haul the pass in.

• Tight end Hudson Henry had a nice catch from Fortin over the middle during practice.

He is working behind Trey Knox and Nathan Bax while true freshman Tyrus Washington has gotten reps with the 2s and the 3s.