Arkansas Gymnastics Meet Postponed Due To COVID

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:

The Arkansas at LSU gymnastics meet scheduled for Friday, January 21st has been postponed following COVID protocols within the Arkansas gymnastics program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Arkansas head coach Jordyn Wieber commented on the covid concerns within the program during a press conference earlier this week.

“We’re not one of those teams where we all got hit at once,” says Wieber. “It’s slowly making it way through the team which has posed it’s challenges.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play