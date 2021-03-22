Arkansas Gymnastics Selected for Tuscaloosa Regional

The University of Arkansas gymnastics team is looking forward to its first NCAA Gymnastics Regional appearance under Head Coach Jordyn Wieber, selected for the Tuscaloosa Regional as the No. 10 seed, announced by the NCAA on Monday.

Arkansas was selected to Session I of the Tuscaloosa Regional, set to begin competition on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Gymbacks will begin the session on bars and advance through the rotations in Olympic order. Joining the Razorbacks in Session I will be 2021 SEC Champions Alabama, No. 19 Iowa and No. 20 Iowa State. In Session II will be No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 15 Auburn, No. 23 Missouri and either Eastern Michigan or Maryland, who will compete in a play-in on Thursday afternoon.

Regional appearances are nothing new to Arkansas, with trips to regional sites every year from 2004-2019, missing its selection in 2020 due to the shortened season and canceled postseason.

Arkansas last appeared in the 2019 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, placing fifth out of the eight teams after finishing with a final score of 196.175. The Gymbacks’ best team score came in 2013, when the Razorbacks scored a 196.950 at the Corvallis Regional for second place.

The Gymbacks have taken home regional titles twice in program history. In 2009, Arkansas hosted its second-ever regional and placed first with a score of 196.300, outscoring No. 4 Stanford (196.200) for the crown. Just two years later, Arkansas traveled west for the Denver Regional and took first place as the No. 12 seed with a final score of 196.550.

Regionals will be held from Thursday, April 1 to Saturday, April 3 with a “play-in” between two teams Thursday afternoon with the winner advancing to Session II on Friday. Friday features regional competition with two sessions of four teams each, the top two scoring teams from each session will then advance to round three. The final round of competition will be on Saturday, with the top two from the final competition qualifying to nationals.

The national championships will take place April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman’s University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Athens and Morgantown regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Salt Lake City and Tuscaloosa regionals will compete in the second semifinal.