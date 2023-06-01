BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

As one of the nation’s most highly-successful college baseball coaches, Arkansas’s Dave Van Horn knows you don’t change things up much just because the postseason arrives.

“You’re there for a reason: because you’ve had a good season” Van Horn said. “You’ve earned it and you just try to take the pressure off the players as much as possible and tell them to enjoy it, but you’ve got to get after it.

“You can’t take anybody lightly, because if you do, these teams are good. If you open the door, they’re going to kick it in and you’re in trouble and you’re going to have to fight.”

He made that clear again on Thursday morning when noting that Hunter Hollan (8-2, 4.06 ERA) would be the starting pitcher for top-seeded Arkansas (41-16) against fourth-seeded Santa Clara (35-18) in Friday’s 2 p.m. opening game of the NCAA Tournament’s Fayetteville Regional.

“We’ll go with Hunter Hollan,” Van Horn said. “He’s started most of the Game 1s for us all year and we just like where he’s at, so we’re going to give him the ball.”

Santa Clara head coach Rusty Filter announced Thursday that his starter will be Cole Kitchen (3-2, 4.14, 15 starts in 16 appearances and 78 1/3 innings pitched).

Hollan is coming off a 5 1/3 inning relief stint in a 5-4 win over LSU at the SEC Tournament and could be used again this weekend of ended according to Van Horn.

He started the opening night of Arkansas’ first seven SEC series before injuring his leg.

“Really consistent and you kind of know what you are getting,” Van Horn said. “He really cares, great effort, popular among our team. He had a game or two that didn’t go well, but some of it had to do with that leg honestly.

“…Consistent, confident and pitches with a little bit of attitude…I just like what he takes out there when he gets the ball.”

After making a run to the College World Series last season playing at Oklahoma State and North Carolina, Arkansas gets to host both this Regional and a Super Regional at Baum-Walker should it advance.

The Razorbacks are 30-4 at home this season.

“We are excited to be in a Regional and hosting a Regional,” Van Horn said. “Last year we went on the road and it went well, but this team has really enjoyed playing at home and the fans gave been amazing.

“It looks like we are going to have some pretty good weather, might battle a little bit of rain with pretty good temperatures in the 80s. Love that.”

Bohrofen admitted an us-against-the-world mentality was fun last season, but relishes playing in front of Razorback fans this weekend.

“Last year was awesome, getting to go to Oklahoma State, but I’m looking really forward to the fans and the atmosphere here at Baum Walker. Last year it was cool because we were on the road in a hostile environment. We kind of felt like everyone was against us.

“And now we are going to have our fans on our side being as loud as heck and just going to help us.”

Bohrofen talked about what he learned from last year’s CWS run that he could impart to his teammates that weren’t on the team.

“I think the biggest thing is you’ve just got to play for each other,” Bohfofen said. “The teams that get to Omaha, I think, really play for each other. They just don’t really care about anything else that’s going on. It’s win that pitch. Win that at bat. Make this pitch. Make that play.

“Really just staying in the moment and just bonding as a team. I think that’s what kind of helped our team last year. We didn’t bond as fast early in the season, in the regular season.

“Once the postseason came around, we were kind of looking at each other, looking around the locker room saying ‘This is all we got. Let’s go.’ I think we clicked at the right time, obviously.

“This team did a really good job of just bonding early, so I think as long as we just keep that going in the postseason, we’ll have a successful run.”

Second-seeded TCU (37-22) and third-seeded Arizona (33-24) will play Friday night at 8 p.m. in the second game of a regional that Van Horn believes is in at least the top three of the 16 host sites.

“I think we have an incredible field of teams coming in here that in baseball terms, that are really hot, on fire, whatever, that have won a lot of games in a row and are blowing through tournaments,” Van Horn said.

“It is going to be a great Regional and, at least on paper, is one of the top two or three Regionals in the country as far as talent.”

Santa Clara has won eight games in a row, including four in winning the Western Athletic Conference with a run differential of 40-8.

The Broncos played home games this season before a combined total of just over 9,000 fans, something they are likely to see more than at Friday’s game.

“You never know how that is going to play out,” Van Horn said. “If we get up on them, I think it could play a factor. If they get up on us, it’s a little different. You just never know. I am sure they are looking forward to playing in front of that many fans if they haven’t done it before.

“Older kids, usually it doesn’t bother them too much. They want to see what it is all about. But it can help on a certain play or two.”

Bohrofen believes playing in the SEC, which has 4 of the top 6 national seeds, 8 of the 16 Regional hosts and 10 overall teams in the tournament has prepared the Razorbacks for anything they will face in the postseason.

“I think this is the toughest conference in the country and playing all those teams just really gets us prepared for postseason games,” Bohrofen said. “None of these games in the postseason are easy and it doesn’t matter who you are playing.

“All the losses we have taken this year have only helped us to overcome the adversity that we might face here in the postseason.”

“I think our mentality is really just going out there and taking pitch-by-pitch, game-by-game. You don’t want to look past anyone, especially in the postseason. Everyone is good and everyone has got here for a reason.

“We can’t look forward down the road. We have to play Santa Clara on Friday and that is really who we are focused on. I think our chemistry is really good and we are all kind of bought into what the coaches are saying.

“So I think if we just go out there, play our games and stay relaxed and and just see this as a challenge, I think we will be fine.”

Photo by John D. James