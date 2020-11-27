Arkansas Has Three Tacklers Among Top 10 in Nation Including Grant Morgan at No. 1

FAYETTEVILLE — According to College Football Stats Page, Arkansas has three tacklers among the Top 10 in the nation including senior linebacker Grant Morgan at No. 1.

Morgan has 104 tackles on the season to easily lead the next defender as two are tied with 87. Redshirt freshman safety Jalen Catalon is tied with two others for No. 4 with 86 tackles. Junior linebacker Bumper Pool is No. 10 with 82 tackles.

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman was asked recently what makes those three such good tacklers?

“Well, they’re all kinda a lit bit different in their tackling style,” Pittman said. “Catalon is a cut tackler. He will come in and likes to cut you around the knees and ankles. You know as coach says just come up with the leg. Where Pool and them they have to physically, Pool and Morgan, they have to physically take on blockers and then take on a runner that is usually squared up and coming down hill on them. So they’re more chest to chest tacklers.

“We work on tackling all the time. So it’s certainly helped them. I think they’ve become better tacklers as the year’s gone on. It’s something we do at the first of practice every day except when we’re not in pads.”

Junior cornerback Montaric Brown doesn’t have the opportunities to make that many tackles, but he is also one of the surest tacklers on the team. He has missed two games due to injury and has 20 tackles to this point.

Morgan has 35 solo tackles, 69 assisted, 6.5 for loss, two sacks, one interception, five pass breakups and two quarterback hurries. Catalon has 45 solo tackles to lead the Hogs. He has 41 assisted, two for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. Pool has 31 solo tackles, 51 assisted, 5.5 for loss, 0.5 sack, five pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.