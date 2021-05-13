Arkansas HC Eric Musselman offers 2024 Forward Dallas Thomas of Little Rock Parkview

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman spoke on the phone Thursday with 2024 in-state prospect Dallas Thomas, and during the call the Head Hog offered the talented wing from Little Rock a scholarship.

Thomas (6-7 wing, Little Rock Parkview) now holds offers from Arkansas, Memphis, Houston, St. John’s, TCU, Tulsa, and Missouri State while drawing interest from Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, Texas A&M, Auburn, Wichita State, and others.

A freshman last season at Parkview, Thomas averaged 11.0 points per game playing up on the varsity level for most of the season as he helped the Patriots to a 22-4 overall record and the 5A-Central conference title.

He has been playing his spring and summer basketball with 15U Brad Beal Elite, and his game during the spring grassroots hoops scene has been drawing positive reviews.

Thomas is the second in-state player from the 2024 recruiting class to receive an Arkansas offer as he joins K. Annor Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, 15U Arkansas Hawks).

Thomas is a skilled, high floor IQ player with plus-shooting skill out to the three-point line, and he’s effective blocking shots on the perimeter with the instincts to develop into a plus-defender.