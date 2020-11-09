Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Razorbacks Head Football Coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the University of Arkansas, Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol was informed on Monday morning that his PCR test was positive.

WATCH: Sam Pittman addresses COVID-19 positive results

Pittman is not symptomatic and is in self-isolation at home. All individuals who are considered close contacts have been notified and will enter quarantine guidelines.

Pittman will continue to be a part of team meetings virtually while in isolation. Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the team’s interim head coach in Pittman’s absence.

Pittman will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.

Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 in Fayetteville on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers