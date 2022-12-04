FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – According to national sports writer Brett McMurphy the 6-6 Razorbacks have been selected for the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN, where they’ll square up with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Arkansas has only played Kansas two times in its history, losing both games in 1905 and 1906.

The last time Arkansas was in the Liberty Bowl they defeated Kansas State 45-23.

This will be the third consecutive year the Hogs have been Bowl game eligible. Last year Arkansas defeated Penn State in the Outback Bowl 24-10.

2020 was the first time the Razorbacks were Bowl eligible under Sam Pittman. In that year, they were selected for the Texas Bowl with TCU.

Unfortunately, Hog fans never got to watch that Bowl game because it was canceled due to COVID-19 complications on TCU’s side.