BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

After a non-conference season that certainly had more highs than lows, Arkansas women’s head basketball coach Mike Neighbors is ready see how his squad fares against its league foes.

The Razorbacks (12-3) will open SEC action at Kentucky (7-7) on Thursday night at 6 p.m. CST inside Rupp Arena in a game that will be televised by SEC Network+.

The Wildcats, who has won 12 of the past 14 match ups between the two and holds a 26-15 lead in the series, have fought through injuries and adversity in their non-conference slate.

Kentucky, led by Ajae Petty (19.0) and Maddie Sherr (15.8) is coming off a 72-59 win over Samford on Ne Year’s Eve and has won three straight.

“They will have our respect simply because it is an SEC game, it is Kentucky and they are all worth one game and that is where start this speech,” Neighbors said. “You don’t get a bonus point in the win-loss column because you beat somebody that might 14-0 instead of somebody that is 7-7 overall.

“We are all back to 0-0 and I know that is how Kentucky is going to approach it that way. They are tested, they have been through adversity and that makes them a dangerous team. They are as healthy as they have been all year, too.”

Neighbors, whose team won 73-50 at Kentucky last season, and his squad took an assessment of its first 15 games after a 67-48 win over Incarnate Word on Sunday.

It has settled into a starting lineup that features freshman Taliah Scott to go along with veterans Makayla Daniels, Samara Spencer, Saylor Poffenarger and Maryam Dauda (29 blocks).

Scott leads the SEC in scoring at 23 points per game adn her 345 points this season is second only to Iowa star Caitlin Clark while Poffenbarger’s 12.7 rebound average is leads league and is second nationally.

“We kind of took an inventory of that the last couple of days of the various styles for sure, various match ups, various environments, quick turnarounds, long layoffs – a lot of things to challenge us and prepare us there,” Neighbors said.

“The 15 games is always a decision because you don’t have to play that many…but our kids do want to test themselves.

“Here is I think we did learn – I think our roles…I think they are pretty clearly identified. I think we know we are going to count on Saylor for 10 to 12 defensive rebounds a night. We are going to count on Taliah to be able to create her shot 8 to 10 times a game and we are going to count on Sam and Mak to create for themselves and others 15 to 20 times a game.

“Mak is going to guard the teams best player perimeter player as long as she is not over 6-3. Saylor is going to guard this person, Maryam is going to protect the rim.

“I think our starters roles are clearly identified on what we need out of them and really starting to be accepted with so many positive things happening the last six games, that have convinced us we heading in the right directions.”

Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy, whose team started 0-3 and 3-5, had her team play a tough non-conference slate with six Power 5 squads.

“She is trying to do what we talk about in our league meetings all the time, about doing what is best for our league, to go out and challenged yourself,” Neighbors said. “Not everybody does, but she does.

‘They won the SEC championship two years ago. They have got a good (scheduyle). People want to play Kentucky. She goes out and does it. She can certainly together a schedule. They have all the money in the world and can buy games in there, but she doesn’t do that. She goes out and challenges her team and it helps our team. I have a lot of respect for how she does it.

“…They’re tested. Our group has learned not to loo at records. Really not even to look at common opponents. It’s natural. They are going to look at Samford and we beat them about the same. That’s fair. That’s okay to do. But we all know it is from night to night is how things can be.

The game will happen inside storied Rupp Arena, where the Wildcats are playing while their Memorial Gymnasium is continuing renovation.

“Historic, watched big games played in there, kids recognize it,” Neighbors said. “(This) will be one of those games where I do hope kids get their cell phone cameras out, take some pictures of and get a picture on the logo. I think that is part of the experience.

“We’ve all have a little check list. When you get my age, you do – a little check list that you want to say you have played in. I am excited for our kids to see it.

“You build it up in your head and you get in there a little bit and it’s old. You forget how old the building is because it looks so good on TV.”

Playing at Rupp should take away some of the homecourt advantage for Kentucky per Neighbors.

“I know the circumstances for Kentucky is not ideal, to not have a home floor, a home court advantage where you shoot every day and play every day. So we need to take advantage of that for the one year we do have it,” Neighbors said.

“But a cool experience for our kids for sure and I hope they take advantage of it.”

Photo by John D. James